06 October 2018

27/08/2019 - 16:05 BST

21-Year-Old Stoke City Star Attracting Interest From Several Clubs Ahead of Transfer Deadline

 




Stoke City striker Julien Ngoy is attracting interest from several clubs in the Belgian top tier, including KV Mechelen, Cercle Brugge, Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk.

The 21-year-old striker joined the Stoke academy after a spell at Club Brugge in 2013 and he made six appearances in the Premier League before the Potters were relegated to the Championship.  


 



The young attacker has had loan spells at Walsall and Swedish outfit Grasshoppers over the last two seasons and could leave Stoke again this summer.

Ahead of the 2nd September transfer deadline, Ngoy could return to Belgium.
 


According to Belgian outlet Voetbal Krant, several Belgian top tier clubs are eyeing signing the former Club Brugge striker over the next few days.
 



KV Mechelen, Cercle Brugge, Zulte Waregem and KV Kortrijk are claimed to be interested in snaring Ngoy away from Stoke City.

The 21-year-old has been capped by Belgium up to Under-21 level.
 


It remains to be seen whether a deal can be agreed in the next few days for Ngoy to leave Stoke this summer.   
 