Celtic Legend Hits Back At Former Rangers Star’s Aberdeen Suggestion

Chris Sutton has taken a dig at former Rangers defender Graham Roberts for suggesting Aberdeen often roll over for Celtic while giving the Gers a tough game in the Scottish Premiership.



Celtic and Rangers are level on points at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and there is hope of a lengthy title scrap between the two fierce rivals.













Ahead of Sunday’s Glasgow derby, there are already shots being fired from both camps and Roberts has insisted that Rangers need to do better against Aberdeen this season in order compete with Celtic.



He accused the Dons of not trying hard enough when they face Celtic, while giving Rangers a tough game on most occasions.





Sutton has taken issue with comments from Roberts and took a dig at the ex-Rangers man, suggestions that Gers should be doing better as they claim to be a class above Aberdeen.









The former Bhoy responded on Twitter and wrote: “But I thought Rangers were a class above Aberdeen?”



Rangers and Celtic will play the first Glasgow derby of the season on Sunday when they lock horns at Ibrox.





The Gers beat Celtic for the first time last season in a league game since returning to the top tier.

