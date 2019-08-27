Celtic Set To Miss Out On Target After FC Porto Make Aggressive Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic look set to miss out on Ecuador talent Jose Cifuentes, according to the Sun.



The Bhoys have been showing interest in the highly rated Ecuadorian, but no deal has been pushed through and they are now at risk of losing out on the player.













Portuguese giants FC Porto have now made an aggressive play for Cifuentes' signature and are desperate to take him to the Estadio do Dragao.



Cifuentes' club side, America de Quito, are claimed to be ready to accept a proposal from Porto for the defensive midfielder.



And the 20-year-old is also minded to answer Porto's call and make his first move into European football with the Portuguese giants.







With the clock ticking down towards the transfer window deadline on 2nd September, Porto are now moving quickly.



The club want to get Cifuentes on a plane to Portugal as soon as possible, as they look to finalise the deal.



Celtic have had all summer to land Cifuentes, but it was claimed at the end of last month they first want to move a player off the books before signing the defensive midfielder.



Now the Bhoys appear to have left it too late.

