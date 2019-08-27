Daniel James Wouldn’t Intentionally Cheat – Former Swansea Academy Coach

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Swansea academy head coach Dave Adams has insisted that Manchester United winger Daniel James is not a kind of player who would intentionally commit acts of simulation to earn fouls.



James has made a fine start to his career at Manchester United, scoring two league goals in his first three appearances in a Red shirt.













But the winger has also attracted the reputation for being a diver and he has collected two yellow cards in back-to-back games for perceived simulation.



Many have termed the reputation harsh as in both cases James did feel contact from the opposition players before going down and Adams insisted that the winger is not that kind of player as well.





The former Swansea academy head coach is worried that perception could harm him as referees are becoming more stringent about dishing out a yellow card for diving.









Adams told The Athletic: “He’s a good lad who wouldn’t intentionally try to cheat.



“When playing for us, teams would foul him to try to get a reaction and he would get frustrated. We to spoke to him to make him recognise he would get targeted and he adjusted.





“He’s a calm boy really.”



He added: “It is interesting how he’s been booked in back-to-back games; people might think that’s what he’s like.



“But football is perception and reality and they are often two different things. When you look into his career it’s not a historical thing.



“I think referees are aware of VAR now so maybe more conscious of giving cards for what they perceive to be diving.”



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has also defended his summer signing and insisted that he is an honest player on the pitch.

