He Put Up Qatar League Videos – Former Rangers Star Lifts Lid On Pedro Caixinha

Former Rangers star Clint Hill has conceded that Pedro Caixinha did not succeed in laying down his vision and struggled to win over the players at Ibrox.



Rangers brought in the Portuguese to manage the side in March 2017 on a three-year deal and were hopeful that he would be able to revive their fortunes.













However, Caixinha oversaw a record home defeat to Celtic in the next month and Rangers also lost to Aberdeen for the first time in 26 years, eventually finishing in third place, 39 points behind champions Celtic.



A defeat in the first round of the Europa League qualifying campaign at the start of the 2017/18 season piled the pressure on Caixinha and in October he was eventually sacked after another string of poor results.





Hill insisted that the Portuguese failed to properly communicate how he wanted Rangers to play and struggled to grasp the intensity of the Scottish game.









He admits that it became clear early that Caixinha would struggle to adapt to the demands at Rangers and the football in Scotland.



Hill told The Athletic: “When he arrived, it wasn’t his team.





“He tried to make it do the things he wanted but I don’t think he was very clear on how he described those things or how he wanted to play.



“I remember he put up this video of the team he had managed out in Qatar [Al-Gharafa].



“There were loads of little triangles but it wasn’t the Scottish league and you weren’t being hounded by some guy who wants to kick the s**t out of you.



“It was also in 80 degree heat so everything was slow and everyone looked like a player because they had loads of time.



“I just wasn’t sure it was going to suit here.



“I think he got lost in that realisation that this is Rangers, it needs to be 100 per cent and ready for everything.”



Caixinha has been in charge of Mexican side Cruz Azul since December 2017 and has picked up where he left off in the country, enjoying success in the Copa MX and Supercopa MX.

