He’s Got Sort of Technique You Can’t Teach – Former Leeds Boss On 23-Year-Old White

Former Leeds United head coach and academy boss Neil Redfearn has insisted that Kalvin Phillips always had the technique required to become a top midfielder.



Phillips has been one of the biggest successes of the Leeds academy in recent years and he has been a key part of Marcelo Bielsa’s side since last year.













Prior to Bielsa’s arrival, the midfielder was mostly seen as a robust presence who could make his physicality do most of the talking on the pitch.



The Leeds academy graduate’s technical skills have come to the fore under the current head coach, but Redfearn insisted that Phillips always had technique as part of his game.





The current Newcastle Under-23s boss, who was Leeds academy head coach, stressed that the midfielder always had the passing range that he has been showcasing under Bielsa.









He also admits that Phillips’ attitude also made him a standout performer in the Leeds academy.



“He was always an athlete”, Redfearn told The Athletic.





“He had this languid style about him but we used to make the academy lads deal with possession in tight situations and he never struggled with it.



“He was clever at getting himself out of trouble, which you’ve seen under Bielsa, and his range of passing was unbelievable.



“He’d hit the ball with no backlift, as clean as you like. The sort of technique, you can’t teach.



“His attitude was good for the players around him.



"Don’t get me wrong, it helped him to be part of a very good group but I looked at him as the glue.”



Leeds are hopeful of agreeing a new contract with Phillips after seeing off the threat of losing him in the summer Premier League transfer window.

