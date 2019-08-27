High Value – Leeds United Boss Marcelo Bielsa Impressed With Eddie Nketiah

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has tipped his hat to loanee Eddie Nketiah following his performance in Tuesday night's EFL Cup clash against Stoke City.



Bielsa made a host of changes to his side for the cup game at Elland Road, with Nketiah being drafted in to lead the line up top.













Stoke took the lead in the 39th minute through Danny Batth, before Sam Vokes then struck just a minute before half time to send the visitors in at the break in control.



Bielsa instantly introduced Ben White, Adam Forshaw and Jack Harrison at the break, and Leeds then pulled one back when Nketiah struck in the 67th minute.



Leeds were then level nine minutes from time through Helder Costa, but a 2-2 draw at the end of the 90 minutes meant penalties, which Stoke won 5-4 after Harrison missed his spot-kick.







Post match, Bielsa was keen to pay tribute to Nketiah, and told a press conference: "Nketiah makes positive contributions to the team.



"A striker who has goals. Something with high value for a team", he added.



Bielsa also admitted to being disappointed with the exit via penalties, while he admits Harrison is also down after missing the crucial spot-kick.



"The misser always feels disappointed because in the question you have the answer. What can I say?



"The only thing is I am frustrated and disappointed because he missed a penalty, not with him, but for the player", he added.



Leeds eased to a 3-0 win over Stoke at the weekend, but have now been knocked out of the EFL Cup in a result which will give Potters boss Nathan Jones a big boost.

