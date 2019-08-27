XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

27/08/2019 - 10:25 BST

I Think This Could Be The Year – Former Rangers Star On Gers Dethroning Celtic

 




Former Rangers star Clint Hill believes this season could be the year when the Gers finally break Celtic’s hegemony on the Scottish Premiership title.

Steven Gerrard has been keen to play down all talk of Rangers winning the league title this season and has been insistent that he is only looking to see improvements from last year.  


 



However, Rangers’ transfer business in the summer and an encouraging start to the season have further fueled talk of the Gers stopping Celtic’s march towards ten consecutive league titles.

Hill admits that Gerrard has done well since taking charge of Rangers and feels they have made massive improvements and progress on the pitch over the last year.
 


The former defender admits that he has a feeling that this could be the year Rangers finally end Celtic’s dominance and win the league again.
 



Hill told The Athletic: “He’s [Gerrard] doing good things up there.

“The board have backed him and he’s brought in some really good players.
 


“The way they’re progressing and starting to challenge I think they’ve got a great chance of winning the league.

“I think this might be the year.”

Rangers have won their first three league games and are locked on nine points alongside Celtic at the top of the league table.

They meet Celtic in the season's first Old Firm clash this coming weekend.   
 