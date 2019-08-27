XRegister
06 October 2018

27/08/2019 - 20:58 BST

I’ll Make Changes Against Sunderland But We Want To Win – Burnley Boss Sean Dyche

 




Burnley boss Sean Dyche has admitted he will shake up his side to take on Sunderland in the EFL Cup on Wednesday, but remains determined to progress in the competition.

Dyche's side are in action at Turf Moor against Jack Ross' Sunderland on Wednesday evening as they enter the EFL Cup.  


 



The Burnley boss insists that he is in favour of changing his side for the match, though he insists that he is going to send a “quality line-up” out in order to get the result.

The manager insists that while the playing eleven at the moment are good enough, the others not getting chance are equally capable, and therefore there is expected to be changes.
 


Despite Dyche preparing to make changes, he is still keen to stress that progressing in the EFL Cup is a real aim
 



“It’s not just a chance [to play]. I’ve said I think it’s the most balanced and competitive group I’ve had here”, Dyche said at a press conference.

“It’s not a guarantee. You could argue about other groups because I feel I’ve had some good ones here.
 


“But when I look at the rounded side of the squad – and the fact we have minimal injuries as well at the moment – I think they are players that are capable.

“So, I will certainly be changing the side. There’s no reason not to when you think of the quality of players that will come into the side.

“But there’s no other thought than winning the game – absolutely none.

“We want to win as many games as we can. We know the feeling from last year when it didn’t go our way and that’s not a good feeling that you want.”

Burnley played out a 1-1 draw against Wolves at the weekend and following the EFL Cup clash will take on Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at Turf Moor.   
 