XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

27/08/2019 - 11:46 BST

Inter Step Up Alexis Sanchez Deal Talks

 




Manchester United and Inter have been holding a fresh round of talks over Alexis Sanchez’s future at Old Trafford since this morning.

Sanchez has emerged as Inter’s top target for the final few days of the transfer window and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not ruled out letting him go.  


 



Manchester United have been willing to let him leave but not being able to bring in a replacement is still believed to be playing a part in their thinking.

Inter are still keen to sign him and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they are locked in more talks with Manchester United this morning.
 


They are hopeful of striking an agreement that would see them sign him on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season for a fee of around €15m.
 



But the main obstacle in any deal for Sanchez has been his massive wages and the player has been unwilling to take a pay cut as well.

Inter are prepared to pay around €5m of his current €12m per year contract at Manchester United.
 


But that is still less than half of his current salary and Manchester United are keen to see the Serie A giants make more of an effort.

Inter remain confident that a deal can be agreed and are hopeful they might find the agreement by the end of the day.   
 