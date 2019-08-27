Inter Step Up Alexis Sanchez Deal Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Inter have been holding a fresh round of talks over Alexis Sanchez’s future at Old Trafford since this morning.



Sanchez has emerged as Inter’s top target for the final few days of the transfer window and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has not ruled out letting him go.













Manchester United have been willing to let him leave but not being able to bring in a replacement is still believed to be playing a part in their thinking.



Inter are still keen to sign him and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, they are locked in more talks with Manchester United this morning.





They are hopeful of striking an agreement that would see them sign him on loan with an option to buy at the end of the season for a fee of around €15m.









But the main obstacle in any deal for Sanchez has been his massive wages and the player has been unwilling to take a pay cut as well.



Inter are prepared to pay around €5m of his current €12m per year contract at Manchester United.





But that is still less than half of his current salary and Manchester United are keen to see the Serie A giants make more of an effort.



Inter remain confident that a deal can be agreed and are hopeful they might find the agreement by the end of the day.

