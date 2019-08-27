Jack Clarke and Eddie Nketiah Start – Leeds United Team vs Stoke City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Stoke City

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Leeds United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes for this evening's EFL Cup tie against Stoke City at Elland Road.



The Whites trounced the Potters 3-0 at the weekend in the Championship to pile further pressure on Nathan Jones ahead of tonight's game.













Marcelo Bielsa's priority remains guiding Leeds to promotion to the Premier League and he continues his policy of giving fringe players an opportunity in the EFL Cup.





The Whites boss picks Kiko Casilla in goal for tonight's game, while at full-back he trusts in Jamie Shackleton and Barry Douglas.





Leeds have a centre-back partnership between Leif Davis and Gaetano Berardi, while Kalvin Phillips and Alfie McCalmont slot into midfield. Jack Clarke starts, alongside Mateusz Bogusz and Helder Costa. Eddie Nketiah is up top.







If the Leeds boss wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where options available include Patrick Bamford and Jack Harrison.





Leeds United Team vs Stoke City



Casilla, Shackleton, Berardi, Davis, Douglas, Phillips, McCalmont, Clarke, Bogusz, Costa, Nketiah



Substitutes: Miazek, White, Gotts, Forshaw, Alioski, Harrison, Bamford

