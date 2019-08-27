XRegister
27/08/2019 - 12:21 BST

Leeds United’s Liam Cooper Bags Scotland Call-up

 




Leeds United captain Liam Cooper has made his way back into the Scotland squad following a string of impressive performances for the Yorkshire giants.

Cooper has been capped at the Under-17 and Under-19 level for Scotland, but is yet to make his senior debut for his national side.  


 



He has not been part of the Scotland squad since 2017 but has been toiling away at Leeds over the last few years at the heart of their defence.

Marcelo Bielsa has been praising his club captain for the attitude he has shown on and off the pitch and Scotland boss Steve Clarke has taken notice of the 27-year-old.
 


Cooper has been named in the Scotland squad that will face Russia and Belgium during the international break next week.
 



It is still unclear whether the Leeds captain will be able to join the squad as he is still recovering from an injury.

The 27-year-old has been desperate to make sure that he gets back into the conversation for Scotland again.
 


He will be keen to finally make his debut for Scotland in the next fortnight if he is fit and ready to be on the pitch.   
 