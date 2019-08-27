Liverpool Legend Admits Reds’ Contract Situation Is Worry

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend John Aldridge has urged the Reds to sort out Joel Matip’s future soon and tie him down to a new long-term contract.



The 28-year-old centre-back has emerged as the first choice to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Liverpool’s defence since last season.













He was pivotal at the back as Liverpool won their sixth European Cup and played a key part in keeping the Reds on the coattails of eventual Premier League champions Manchester City.



Aldridge has been impressed with the way the defender has improved over the years, but is worried about losing him as Matip only has a year left on his contract.





The Liverpool legend is hopeful that the club will sort out a new deal for the defender soon as he feels it important to hold on to a player who is only going to improve further.









Aldridge wrote in his column for the Liverpool Echo: “What you can say about Matip is he is keeping Joe Gomez and Dejan Lovren out of the side right now.



“That is all he can do.





“From a Liverpool point of view, he has only got a year left on his contract and that is a slight worry.



“Liverpool need to keep an eye on that and I hope they can come to terms with him and his agent because he is getting better with age.



“And is now first choice at the heart of the defence.”



Liverpool are reportedly prepared to offer him an extension to his current deal as a reward for his improvement since last season.

