Liverpool Set To Reward Star With New Contract

Liverpool are likely to offer a new contract to Cameroon centre-back Joel Matip to reward his performances since last season.



Matip has emerged as the first choice defender to partner Virgil van Dijk at the heart of the Liverpool defence since the end of last season.













The 28-year-old has been in brilliant form since the end of the 2018/19 campaign where he played a major part in Liverpool winning their sixth European Cup and a finishing just a point behind Manchester City in the title race.



Matip is out of contract next summer and could start talking to clubs about a pre-contract from January.





According to The Athletic, Liverpool are well aware of the situation and are preparing to offer him a new and improved contract soon.









The Reds have taken note of his improved performances and are prepared to reward him with an extension to his current deal.



Unless something goes wrong, Matip is likely to sign the new contract and continue working under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.





He joined the Reds on a free transfer from Schalke in 2016 and has made more than 100 appearances for the club.

