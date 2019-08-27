Napoli Set Decision Day On Swoop For Former Tottenham Hotspur Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are likely to take a decision on whether to sign former Tottenham Hotspur striker Fernando Llorente on Friday.



The 34-year-old striker is available on a free transfer after he left Tottenham at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract.













The Spaniard has an offer of a new deal from Spurs, but he has been looking carefully at his options and has a host of clubs showing interest in him from Italy.



He has agreed terms on a contract with Napoli, but the Serie A giants are yet to finalise whether to sign Llorente in the coming days.





They have continued to probe the possibility of bring in Inter hitman Mauro Icardi, but according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, a decision will be taken by the end of the week.









Napoli are expected to deliberate over whether to finalise the deal with Llorente over the next few days and a decision will be made on Friday.



The Spaniard also has other options in Italy as his representatives have reportedly been in talks with Fiorentina.





But Napoli remain his choice and he is expected to know his fate by the end of the week.

