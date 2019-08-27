Photo: Big Week Ahead – Celtic Star Relishing AIK and Rangers Games

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic defender Christopher Jullien is looking forward to a massive week for the club, both on the European and domestic front.



The Bhoys have won their opening three league games and are currently at the top of the league table on nine points, but are level on points with Rangers at an early stage of the season.













Celtic are also looking to shake off their disappointment of not reaching the Champions League group stage by trying to make it to the Europa League proper.



They beat AIK Stockholm at home in the first leg of their playoff tie and will travel to Sweden to play the second leg on Thursday night.





And then on Sunday, they will travel to Ibrox to take on Rangers in the Glasgow derby, in a game that many feel could be an early pointer for the title race this season.









Jullien is looking forward to the two massive games for Celtic in the week ahead.



He posted a photo on Twitter and wrote: “Big week ahead.”





Rangers beat Celtic for the first time in a league game last season since returning to the top tier of Scottish football.



The Bhoys will want a good performance in Sweden to then set them up to play the Gers.

