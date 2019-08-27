Rangers Target Ryan Kent Growing Unhappy As Clock Ticks Towards Deadline Day

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers target Ryan Kent has grown increasingly frustrated over his future as Liverpool are yet to find a solution ahead of next Monday’s transfer deadline, according to the Sun.



The Gers are again keen to sign him on loan, but Liverpool have made it clear that they would consider letting him go this summer on a permanent deal.













Leeds United were interested until they signed Eddie Nketiah on loan from Arsenal on the Premier League and Championship transfer deadline day earlier this week.



Kent has had some interest from Europe, but no firm bids have come in for the winger.





Kent has grown increasingly unhappy behind the scenes at Liverpool as he remains unsure about his future at the club.









Liverpool could be prepared to even consider loan plus an option to buy agreements, but no such proposal has yet worked out.



It remains to be seen whether Rangers jump back into the race in the final days of the transfer window and take advantage of Kent being unhappy to push Liverpool to do a deal acceptable to the Gers.





The winger still has three years left on his current deal with Liverpool, but the Reds are fully prepared to sell him, signalling he may have little future under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

