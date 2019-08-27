Real Sociedad Have Flight and Schedule In Mind For Nacho Monreal

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Sociedad want to tie up the remaining issues on a deal for Nacho Monreal with Arsenal today, as they eye a specific schedule for the defender.



The Spanish side have an agreement in place to sign Monreal, while a two-year contract, plus an option for a further year, is on the table for him in his homeland.













Real Sociedad want to now push to get the deal completely over the line and, according to Spanish daily Marca, want to finalise the agreement today in order for Monreal to be able to ready to get on a flight from London to Bilbao.



The flight would leave at 19:55 and Real Sociedad's intention is that Monreal could then sleep at their base, before being ready to train on Wednesday and Thursday.



The club want the defender to be available for the weekend's derby clash with Athletic Bilbao at the San Mames.







However, while Arsenal are ready to let Monreal go, granting his desire to return to Spain, it is unclear if they will agree to Real Sociedad's speedy timeline.



Gunners boss Unai Emery picked Monreal in the team at Anfield against Liverpool last weekend and could want him to feature against Tottenham Hotspur this weekend.



With the transfer window open until 2nd September, Monreal would still have sufficient time to complete a move.

