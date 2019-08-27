Sebastien Haller On Bench – West Ham Team vs Newport Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Newport County vs West Ham United

Competition: EFL Cup

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their team and substitutes to go up against League Two side Newport County in an EFL Cup tie this evening.



Manuel Pellegrini's side are entering the competition and will want to make sure of no slip-ups as they eye a sustained run in the EFL Cup.













Pellegrini shakes up his side to take on Newport, with the Chilean tactician going with Roberto in goal.





At the back, the West Ham manager selects a central defensive pairing between Fabian Balbuena and Issa Diop. Pablo Zabaleta and Aaron Cresswell are full-backs.





In midfield, Pellegrini gives the vote to start to Carlos Sanchez, while Jack Wilshere and Pablo Fornals play. Robert Snodgrass and Michail Antonio will support Albian Ajeti.







If the Hammers tactician needs to change anything then he can look to his bench for options, which include Sebastien Haller and Declan Rice.





West Ham United Team vs Newport County



Roberto, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Diop, Cresswell, Sanchez, Wilshere, Fornals, Snodgrass, Antonio, Ajeti



Substitutes: Fabianski, Johnson, Ogbonna, Coventry, Rice, Anderson, Haller

