Speed, Tackling, Experience – Bochum CEO Delights At Landing Former Celtic Star

Bochum CEO Sebastian Schindzielorz is delighted with the capture of former Celtic full-back Cristian Gamboa, and feels his side have landed an experienced performer.



The 29-year-old departed Celtic earlier this summer and has linked up with German side Bochum on a free transfer.













Gamboa has put pen to paper to a two-year deal at Bochum and CEO Schindzielorz believes his club have landed a tough performer, who is, amongst other things, a superb tackler.



The CEO told Bochum's official site: "Cristian Gamboa is an international with a lot of experience.



"He is a tough player who will help us with his speed, his tackling strength and his experience at right-back", he added.







Gamboa comes in just one day after coach Robin Dutt left his post at the club and it remains to be seen who the Costa Rica international will be playing under this term.



Bochum, who currently ply their trade in the German second tier, have taken just two points from their opening four league matches.



All eyes will be on whether Gamboa makes his Bochum debut on Monday evening, when his side face a daunting trip to lock horns with Stuttgart.

