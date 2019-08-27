You Can’t Pass Aston Villa Chance Up, Former Premier League Star Tells New Boy

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Premier League striker Peter Ndlovu has insisted that Aston Villa new boy Marvelous Nakamba must not squander the opportunity he has received to play in the top tier of English football.



The newly-promoted Premier League outfit paid a fee of around £12m to sign the Zimbabwe midfielder from Belgian giants Club Brugge during the summer transfer window.













Nakamba is yet to play his first game for Aston Villa, but there is already massive expectation in Zimbabwe about the midfielder playing in the Premier League this season.



Ndlovu, who became the first African to play in the Premier League for Coventry City, admits that it is an opportunity of a lifetime for Nakamba and the whole nation are looking forward to seeing him succeed.





“This isn’t about me, it’s about Marvelous”, Ndlovu told The Athletic.









“He’s the man with the opportunity of a lifetime to represent our nation now, to make a difference and define our future.



“He must not let this opportunity pass because the whole of Zimbabwe is watching and hoping he will succeed.”





The former striker insisted that it is a massive achievement for a Zimbabwean to join a club of Aston Villa’s stature in England.



“Marvelous knows that we are recognising his hard work with this idea and hopefully the statue will be a confidence booster for him.



“Moving to Aston Villa is an unbelievable achievement for him and we must show our support as a nation.”



Nakamba featured Zimbabwe in this summer’s Africa Cup of Nations and has 12 international caps to his name.

