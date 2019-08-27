You’re All Legends, Leeds United Star Tells Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Luke Ayling has revealed his appreciation for the kind of support the Whites are expected to receive at Elland Road tonight against Stoke City.



Leeds thrashed Stoke 3-0 at the bet365 Stadium on Saturday and are set to host them tonight in the second round of the EFL Cup.













Attendance at Elland Road has been soaring since last season that saw Leeds play some of the best football in the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa.



Despite missing out on promotion narrowly, Leeds are attracting massive crowds again following another positive start to their campaign in the Championship.





However, Leeds are also set to attract a huge audience for a midweek EFL Cup clash tonight as they have sold 30,000 tickets for the game against a struggling Stoke side.









The EFL Cup is not known for attracting huge crowds because of the low-key nature of the competition, but Elland Road is set to defy expectations.



And Ayling revealed his delight at so many fans wanting to watch Leeds on Tuesday night.





He took to Twitter and wrote: “Legends the lot off ya.” [sic].



Leeds are massive favourites to beat a struggling Stoke City tonight, just a few days after they thrashed them away from home.

