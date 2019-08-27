Zack Steffen Is Absolute Image of Modern Goalkeeper – Fortuna Dusseldorf Board Member

Follow @insidefutbol





Fortuna Dusseldorf board member Lutz Pfannenstiel believes that Manchester City loanee Zack Steffen is the model of a modern goalkeeper.



The American custodian is on a season-long loan at Fortuna Dusseldorf from Manchester City and has already hugely impressed the German club.













Fortuna Dusseldorf tried to convince Manchester City to put a purchase option in the loan, but could not succeed; they have though vowed not to give up.



Steffen has long been on the German club's radar and Pfannenstiel flew to America to take a closer look at the goalkeeper in action and speak to people who know him.



He told Kicker meets DAZN: "I flew to the USA again for an international game. There I met with his parents and talked to national coach Gregg Berhalter, so I just wanted to get to know the environment better.







"Zack is the absolute image of a modern goalkeeper, very good with both feet, very good in the air, technically well educated and very verbal", Pfannenstiel added.



Steffen is expected to be between the sticks throughout the season for Fortuna Dusseldorf and has already made three appearances for the club across all competitions.



The American shot-stopper will be looking to feature once again this coming weekend when Fortuna Dusseldorf take the trip to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga.

