Big Strides In Changing Club Culture – Jack Ross Hails Sunderland Win At Burnley

Follow @insidefutbol





Sunderland boss Jack Ross feels he has made big strides in changing the culture of the club, after the Black Cats pulled off an EFL Cup upset by putting Burnley out of the competition.



Burnley boss Sean Dyche made changes for the visit of Sunderland to Turf Moor on Wednesday night, but the Clarets were still tipped to progress against the League One outfit.













Dyche saw his side pull ahead through Jay Rodriguez with eleven minutes on the clock, but Sunderland levelled before half time when Will Grigg struck in the 35th minute, making Burnley pay the price for hitting the post through Aaron Lennon and Matej Vydra.



Tom Flanagan then headed Sunderland in front just two minutes into the second half.



George Dobson then had Burnley reeling just three minutes later when he made it 3-1 to Sunderland.







The Black Cats closed out the game and Ross feels his men have beaten a strong Burnley side.



"We knew we'd have to play well to win against a Premier League team away from home. Both teams made a lot of changes but we faced a strong team", Ross told BBC Radio 5 live.



"We rode our luck in a period in the first half.



"The game swings at times. We started well but had a sticky patch then. We started to look a bit more threatening. We have good players."



Ross also hailed the change in culture at Sunderland and is delighted to have handed the fans a win at a Premier League side.



"We felt we have made big strides in changing the culture at the club.



"Fans have endured some tough times but to watch their team win at a Premier League team is nice for them."



Sunderland's reward for putting Burnley out is a next round tie away at another Premier League side in the shape of Sheffield United.

