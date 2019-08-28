Don’t Worry About Jack Harrison – Former Leeds United Star Hails Strong Character

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan believes Jack Harrison will not be affected by missing a penalty against Stoke City as he is a strong character.



Harrison missed the decisive penalty as Leeds were edged out of the EFL Cup 5-4 on penalties by Stoke City at Elland Road on Tuesday evening.













Stoke took a shock two-goal lead in the first half, but Leeds hit back with two goals after the break, with Harrison playing a key role in the Whites getting back into the game in the second half.



Whelan believes Harrison must take heart from his performance in the second half against Stoke and should not feel too worried about missing the penalty at the end of the game.





He believes the winger has shown a real strength of character with his performances and believes the Manchester City loanee will only come back stronger from the experience.









Whelan said post match on BBC Radio Leeds: “He's not hiding, absolutely. He's shown the strength of his character. Everyone is giving him a high five.



“His performance in the 45 minutes he was playing was excellent. A really good performance from the bench.





“This won't bother him. He'll feel a little bit sorry for a couple of hours tonight and then go back and think about his performance in the 45 in the second half, and that's enough for me.



“Anyone can miss a penalty. A little bit of pressure on him, but he'll come back bigger and stronger. I'm not worried about him.”



Leeds re-signed Harrison on loan from Manchester City in the summer after he impressed Marcelo Bielsa last season.

