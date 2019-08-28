Great Business – Former Celtic Star Defends Bhoys’ Transfer Window Dealings

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Celtic striker Tony Watt has defended the club's transfer business this summer and insists new arrival Moritz Bauer looks to be a smart signing.



Celtic sold Kieran Tierney to Arsenal earlier this summer and have been criticised in some quarters for bringing in Boli Bolingoli as his replacement.













Dedryck Boyata also left Celtic Park, and centre-backs Christopher Jullien and Hatem Abd Elhamed were added to the ranks at the Scottish champions.



Now Bauer has landed on a season-long loan deal from Stoke City, having struggled to make an impact at the bet365 Stadium, and Celtic have an option to keep him permanently if he impresses.



For Watt, there is little to complain about in Celtic's transfer business and he took to Twitter to defend his former club after ex-Hibernian forward Tam McManus took aim.







"Celtic replaced Tierney with a £3m defender on [the] verge of a Belgian cap! Elhamed £1.6. Julien was 6m. [sic]



"Bauer was signed when Stoke were in the Premier League.



"If they can loan him risk free with an option to buy for me that’s great business.



"He doesnt perform = [waving emoji]."



Bauer only managed to make eight appearances for Stoke last season as the Potters failed to bounce back up to the Premier League.



The transfer window remains wide open until 2nd September, giving Celtic ample time to make further new signings, and it remains to be seen if Bauer is the last new Bhoy in through the door.

