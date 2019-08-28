XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

28/08/2019 - 20:45 BST

He’s Not Scared, He’s Brave, He Gets It – 19-Year-Old Leeds Star Hailed By Former White

 




Noel Whelan has admitted to being impressed with what he saw from Leeds United youngster Alfie McCalmont on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup.

The 19-year-old midfielder has broken into the Leeds senior squad mix this season and has been part of two matchday squads in the Championship.  


 



He made his debut for Leeds in a 20-minute cameo against Salford City in the first round of the EFL Cup and started against Stoke City in the second round on Tuesday night.

Whelan is impressed with McCalmont and the ability he has shown in the limited opportunities he has received in the Leeds first team this season.
 


He likes the youngster’s bravery on the ball and his willingness to move the ball forward at every given opportunity.
 



“Alfie McCalmont hasn't played much football [for the first team]”, the former White said on BBC Radio Leeds after the match at Elland Road.

“But I thought he was decent on the ball.
 


“He gets it, he's not scared, he's brave, he switches the play, he tries to get forward when he can.”

McCalmont will look to do more and get his first minutes on the pitch in the Championship over the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen whether he will make the 18-man squad against Swansea City on Saturday, as first meet second in the table.   
 