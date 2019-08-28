He’s Not Scared, He’s Brave, He Gets It – 19-Year-Old Leeds Star Hailed By Former White

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has admitted to being impressed with what he saw from Leeds United youngster Alfie McCalmont on Tuesday night in the EFL Cup.



The 19-year-old midfielder has broken into the Leeds senior squad mix this season and has been part of two matchday squads in the Championship.













He made his debut for Leeds in a 20-minute cameo against Salford City in the first round of the EFL Cup and started against Stoke City in the second round on Tuesday night.



Whelan is impressed with McCalmont and the ability he has shown in the limited opportunities he has received in the Leeds first team this season.





He likes the youngster’s bravery on the ball and his willingness to move the ball forward at every given opportunity.









“Alfie McCalmont hasn't played much football [for the first team]”, the former White said on BBC Radio Leeds after the match at Elland Road.



“But I thought he was decent on the ball.





“He gets it, he's not scared, he's brave, he switches the play, he tries to get forward when he can.”



McCalmont will look to do more and get his first minutes on the pitch in the Championship over the coming weeks.



It remains to be seen whether he will make the 18-man squad against Swansea City on Saturday, as first meet second in the table.

