I Expected More From Jack Clarke – Former Leeds Star On Tottenham Loanee

Former Leeds United star Noel Whelan has conceded that he was expecting more from Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jack Clarke against Stoke City on Tuesday evening.



Clarke rejoined Leeds on a season-long loan after Tottenham signed him in the summer, but he has struggled to command a spot in Marcelo Bielsa's matchday squads.













He broke into the Leeds team last season and impressed with his trickery on the wings, but since his transfer to Tottenham and the subsequent return, the 18-year-old has found life much harder at Elland Road.



He is yet to feature in the Championship and flattered to deceive on Tuesday night when Leeds were knocked out of the EFL Cup at the hands of Stoke.





Whelan admits that more was expected from Clarke in the cup tie because he has experience of playing senior football for Leeds.









He conceded that after his big move to Tottenham, Leeds expected to see much more from him this season.



The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds after the game: “I expected more from Jack Clarke because he had more game experience.





“He's been a big summer signing for Tottenham, he's come back to Leeds United.



“So I expected more from him, even though he has not played that much football.”



It remains to be seen whether Clarke makes the matchday squad for Leeds home game against Swansea City on Saturday, but he could struggle as only five loanees can be named in the squad.

