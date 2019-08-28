XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/08/2019 - 15:08 BST

I Love Being Here – Celtic New Bhoy Moritz Bauer

 




Moritz Bauer has admitted he is loving being at Celtic, with the pressure associated with playing for the Scottish giants, after he completed a move from Stoke City. 

The right-back has completed a season-long loan move from Stoke to Celtic, with the Bhoys also having an option to buy him at the end of the campaign.


 



The 27-year-old is delighted to have made the move north of the border and admits he is well aware of the reputation of Celtic Park as a ground, and the demands at the club to win silverware.

And Bauer is already loving life as a Bhoy.

 


He told his new club's official site: "I’m really, really looking forward to it. I know about the stadium, the historical Celtic Park, and I hope that I can win trophies here and have a very successful season.


 


"It’s a massive club with a big history and when you see the stadium from the outside and the players there who have already worn the jersey – they are big names.

"I love being here and having the target of being first as I like that pressure.

 


"There are players here who have already won titles, and it’s a big opportunity for me to learn from them and grow as a player as I hope to be part of a successful team", he added.

Stoke landed Bauer from Russian outfit Rubin Kazan in the January 2018 transfer window, with the defender putting pen to paper until the summer of 2022 at the bet365 Stadium.

He made just eight appearances in the Championship for Stoke last term, spanning 595 minutes of football.
 