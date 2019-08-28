I Was Aware – Rafael Benitez Answers On Celtic Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Rafael Benitez has conceded that there was some interest from Celtic in the summer, but has denied receiving any official approach from the Scottish champions.



There were rumours swirling around the Celtic manager’s job over the summer as there was some scepticism from some fans about offering Neil Lennon the permanent role.













With Benitez looking likely to leave Newcastle, there were suggestions Celtic were considering taking the Spaniard to Parkhead ahead of the start of the new season.



The Scottish champions eventually locked down Lennon on a rolling contract, but Benitez has acknowledged that there was some interest from the Glasgow giants over the summer.





However, he conceded that no official approach was ever made and he could not follow up on their interest as he was still under contract at Newcastle.









Asked about the Celtic interest, the Spaniard told The Athletic: “I was aware of some interest but we didn't have any official approach.



“I was still under contract at Newcastle so we couldn't even consider this option.”





Benitez eventually left Newcastle once his contract expired and agreed a lucrative contract to become the new manager at Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

