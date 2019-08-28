XRegister
06 October 2018

28/08/2019 - 14:34 BST

I’d Have Had This Current Liverpool Player In My 2008/09 Side – Rafael Benitez

 




Rafael Benitez believes Virgil van Dijk would have made a difference to his Liverpool side that ran Manchester United close for the Premier League title in 2008/09.

Liverpool eventually fell four points short of Manchester United as the Red Devils won their third successive Premier League title and continued their domination over the league.  


 



But the Reds ran them close and a 4-1 win at Old Trafford signalled their intention to take Manchester United all the way in the title race.

Benitez believes he had a terrific team, but conceded that he would have liked Van Dijk’s quality in that side as he is possibly the best centre-back in the world.
 


Liverpool had Jamie Carragher and Sami Hyypia as his centre-backs and the Spaniard feels Van Dijk could have taken that team to another level.
 



Asked one current Liverpool player he would have liked to have in his 2008/09 side, Benitez told the Athletic: “Van Dijk, he would help.

“Not because the others are good enough but because in this position he is maybe the best at the moment.
 


“We had [Fernando] Torres and [Steven] Gerrard so we had lots of good attacking players, but as centre backs, although I was really pleased with my players, Van Dijk is maybe playing at another level now.”

Liverpool could not sustain the momentum and finished seventh in the Premier League in the following season, which led to Benitez’s departure.   
 