Inter Already Thinking of Potential Permanent Deal For Alexis Sanchez

Inter are likely to discuss signing Alexis Sanchez from Manchester United next year if he manages to impress at the San Siro this season.



Sanchez is set to join the Serie A giants soon on a loan deal until the end of the season, with Inter reserving no option to make the move permanent.













The forward has reportedly agreed to the move after learning that Manchester United only plan to use him in the EFL Cup and the Europa League this season.



The Chilean is expected to be in Italy today to undergo a medical before signing on a one-year contract with the Serie A giants.





Inter could not agree a fee with Manchester United over the possibility of signing him on a permanent deal, but according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, they are likely to review the possibility next year.









If Sanchez manages to rekindle his career at the San Siro over the next few months, Inter are likely to approach Manchester United over signing him permanently.



They have already been considering offering Sanchez a three-year deal if he does well this season at Inter.





The winger will have two years left to run on his Manchester United contract next summer.

