It’s Clear Jack Clarke Needs Games and Minutes – Former Leeds Star On Tottenham Loanee

Tottenham Hotspur loanee Jack Clarke is desperately in need of game time, former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan believes.



Leeds sold Clarke to Tottenham in the summer before they re-signed him on a loan deal until the end of the season.













One of the breakout stars for Leeds last season, the teenage winger has struggled this time around and has not been part of Leeds’ matchday squads in their last three Championship games.



Clarke has only featured in EFL Cup games and he was one of the disappointments in Leeds’ penalty shootout loss to Stoke City on Tuesday night.





Clarke has been the victim of EFL rules prohibiting more than five loanees being in a matchday squad and it has been claimed if the situation continues then Tottenham could look to recall him in January.









And Whelan has conceded that Clarke's showing against Stoke shows clearly that he is in desperate need of minutes and game time.



The former White said on BBC Radio Leeds after the Stoke game: “I can't speculate on what goes on in the training ground and it would be unfair for me to do so.





“He's a young lad that's made a move to Tottenham, come back on loan, not rare these days, lots of players do that.



“I was expecting a lot more from him this evening.



“It just goes to show he's got a lot to learn about himself and his game; he is a young boy, let's not forget that.



“He will probably admit himself it wasn't his normal performance, but he does look as if he is in need of games and minutes.”



Tottenham are sure to be monitoring Clarke's situation at Leeds as they look for him to play regularly.

