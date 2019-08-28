It’s So Difficult But – Rafael Benitez Picks Three Former Liverpool Stars As Best Signings

Follow @insidefutbol





Rafael Benitez has picked the former Liverpool trio of Fernando Torres, Xabi Alonso and Javier Mascherano as his best signings as a manager.



Benitez won an FA Cup and a Champions League during his time at Liverpool and despite not winning the league, the Spaniard remains a cult figure at Anfield.













They famously ran Manchester United close in the 2008/09 season under Benitez, but the Spaniard fell short of ending Liverpool’s wait for a league title.



The former Valencia coach remains a popular man on Merseyside and his Liverpool side are fondly remembered for winning their fifth European Cup in 2005.





Benitez also has great memories of Liverpool and believes he made his best signings in England as Liverpool manager when he managed to attract Torres, Alonso and Mascherano.









Responding to a query about his best signing, the former Liverpool manager said on The Athletic: “Let me think about this.



“It's so difficult. If I'm talking about my players from my time in England, it has to be Torres, Alonso and Mascherano.





“If you talk about success and performances at the top level, those players stand out.”



Torres eventually left for Chelsea in January 2011 and Alonso and Mascherano left for Spain with Real Madrid and Barcelona, respectively.

