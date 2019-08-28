Leeds United Star Hails Team-mate’s International Call-up

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has expressed his delight at seeing his team-mate Liam Cooper being named in the Scotland squad for the country's Euro 2020 qualifiers next month.



Steve Clarke's side are scheduled to take on Russia and Belgium during September's international break in two Group I matches as they aim to secure a place in the tournament to be held next summer.













Cooper, who has been pivotal at the heart of the Leeds defence since Marcelo Bielsa took charge in the summer of 2018, is included alongside Liverpool's Andrew Robertson and Manchester United's Scott McTominay, amongst others, in the squad



Dallas, who represents Northern Ireland at international level, is delighted to see Cooper getting the recognition he believes he deserves.





"Super Liam Cooper", Dallas wrote on Twitter, celebrating his team-mate's call-up.









Cooper has yet to make his senior Scotland bow despite being repeatedly tipped for a call-up due to his form at club level with Leeds.



The 28-year-old, who has missed Leeds' last two games through injury, made 38 appearances for the Whites last term.





He will now be looking to impress Scotland boss Clarke if given the chance to make his international bow over the forthcoming break.

