06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/08/2019 - 20:54 BST

Norwich City Are Good Footballing Side – West Ham Star Warns Team-mates

 




West Ham winger Michail Antonio has warned the Hammers that Norwich City are a good footballing side and believes his team will need to be in good form to get over the line in the Premier League encounter.

The Hammers are set to play their first game of the season at home when they take on Daniel Farke's side on Saturday at the London Stadium.  


 



The Canaries have so far played three games in the league, and though they have just one win under their belt, they have met both Chelsea and Liverpool.

Norwich's swashbuckling style of football in the top flight has drawn praise, and Antonio has noted how Farke's side are going about their games.
 


“For Norwich to get promoted to the Premier League means they’re a good footballing team", Antonio told his club's official site.
 



“It’s not going to be an easy game, and there are no easy games in the Premier League, so we’ve got to go out and be ourselves and take that three points.”

Norwich went down fighting against Chelsea last weekend and will be looking to put up a fight yet again against West Ham.
 


The Hammers have won their last two games, beating Watford in the Premier League and Newport County in the EFL Cup.
 