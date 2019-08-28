XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/08/2019 - 09:19 BST

Real Sociedad Looking To Step Up Nacho Monreal Capture After Forgettable Tuesday

 




Real Sociedad are hoping to make progress in talks with Arsenal over Nacho Monreal after very little movement in the negotiations on Tuesday.

The Spaniard has been at Arsenal since joining the club from Malaga in 2013, but his future at the Gunners has come under the scanner due to interest from Real Sociedad.  


 



La Real are keen to take Monreal back to Spain in the summer and have continued to be in conversations with the Gunners over signing the left-back.

However, there was stalemate in talks between the two clubs on Tuesday as Real Sociedad continued to face frustration in their bid to get the Gunners to sign off on the deal.
 


But according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, La Real are hopeful that they are going to make significant progress with Arsenal in the negotiations for Monreal’s signing.
 



Real Sociedad have until next Monday to get the deal over the line, but the club are looking to force through the negotiations as soon as possible.

The club want Monreal in their squad ahead of their Basque derby against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.
 


Monreal has told Unai Emery that he wants the move and Arsenal are looking to make sure that they get a good fee from the Spaniard’s departure.

The next 48 hours are expected to be crucial in the negotiations between the two clubs.   
 