Scotland Considered Most Likely Destination For Out-of-favour Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





A move to Scotland is the most likely escape route for Jack Colback from Newcastle United if he is to move on this summer, it has been claimed.



Colback is out of Steve Bruce's plans at Newcastle and was left out of the club's Premier League squad.













The midfielder had hoped he might make the cut and, according to The Athletic, was downcast after missing out, being shocked and dismayed.



With the Premier League and Championship transfer windows having closed, a move to Europe, where the window is open until 2nd September, is Colback's way out.



It is claimed if Colback does go then Scotland is his most likely destination as he is not keen on going abroad.







He picks up around £40,000 a week at Newcastle and a move to League One or League Two is considered too much of a step down for the midfielder.



Whether Scottish clubs could take on his wages, or Newcastle would agree to shoulder some of the burden, remain to be seen, but the clock is ticking down on the window.



Colback has now enetered the final year of his contract at St James' Park and is claimed to still be showing professionalism, despite being left out of the club's league squad.

