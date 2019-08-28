Serie A Giants Back In For Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Roma have reopened talks to sign Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren ahead of Monday’s transfer deadline.



Lovren has been on Roma’s radar this summer and the club came close to agreeing deal to sign the defender on loan from Liverpool earlier this month.













A loan fee was agreed between the two clubs before the negotiations were abruptly ended and Roma moved on to other targets.



The Serie A giants have been in talks with Juventus over signing Daniele Rugani, but negotiations between the two clubs have stalled over the defender’s move to the Stadio Olimpico.





And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Roma have returned to the negotiating a table for Lovren and have reopened conversations over signing the Croatian defender.









Roma coach Paulo Fonseca has been favouring a move for the Liverpool centre-back and the club are now back in talks to sign him.



They do not expect to find any difficulty in agreeing a deal with Liverpool but could have to work hard to convince the player to consider the move.





Arsenal’s Shkodran Mustafi is also one of the players the Serie A giants are considering signing, and the clock is ticking down towards the 2nd September transfer deadline.

