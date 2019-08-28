Stoke Game Wasn’t Chilled But I Came Through It – Barry Douglas

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United defender Barry Douglas has insisted that he is feeling a lot better after completing a full 90 minutes against Stoke City on Tuesday night.



The 29-year-old has missed the last three games in all competitions for Leeds due to an injury and made his way back on to the pitch at Elland Road against the Potters.













Despite Leeds being knocked out on penalties, it was a good workout for Douglas, who is aiming to return to full fitness, as he completed the full 90 minutes.



The Leeds defender admits that it was not one of those easier games that some might have liked when they are returning from an injury, but he is feeling good after getting through it.





Douglas is looking forward to getting back into the team for the league clash against Swansea City at Elland Road on Saturday.









The defender told BBC Radio Leeds: “I managed to get through the 90 minutes and obviously the penalties.



“I don’t think it was a chilled game to ease back into it but I have come out unscathed and that’s a positive.





“Looking forward to Saturday now.”



It remains to be seen whether Marcelo Bielsa decides to bring Douglas back into the team when Leeds host the Welsh outfit.

