Stoke Tie Showed We Never Give Up – Leeds United Star

Barry Douglas believes Leeds United showed their never say die spirit on Tuesday night despite being knocked out the EFL Cup by Stoke City at Elland Road.



Stoke scored two goals in the first half to shock the home fans, but Leeds new boys Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa hit back after the break to level the scores after 90 minutes.













The away side eventually edged Leeds out of the game on penalties and the Whites crashed out of the EFL Cup in the second round despite being favourites to progress.



Douglas revealed that Marcelo Bielsa stressed the importance of Leeds believing in their game during the break, even after they conceded two goals in the first half.





And the Leeds defender feels the players really showed their mettle and spirit by getting back into the game through those double strikesafter the break.









Douglas said on BBC Radio Leeds: “He just said that we need to keep doing what we believe in.



“If we get the next goal, then we can go on and try and get the win and we always believed that.





“The boys showed that never say die attitude and the belief that we are never really out.



“Even if we are one or two goals down, we know we can create chances and on another day we could have scored more than two in the 90 minutes.”



Leeds were overwhelming favourites to beat Stoke on Tuesday night after outclassing them in the Championship on Saturday.

