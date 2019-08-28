This Will Not Happen Again – Chelsea Loanee Makes Vow To New Club’s Fans

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea loanee Lewis Baker has promised Fortuna Dusseldorf fans that a heavy defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt will not happen again.



Last season Fortuna Dusseldorf visited Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga in October and went down to an astonishing 7-1 defeat.













The result is the heaviest defeat suffered by a side in a Bundesliga game this millennium and on Sunday, Fortuna Dusseldorf are set to travel to play at Eintracht Frankfurt for the first time since the drubbing.



Baker, on loan from Chelsea for the season, was not aware of the result, but has vowed it will not happen again.



"Really?" Baker said when told about last season's game by German daily Bild.







"That will not happen again!"



Fortuna Dusseldorf brought in nine new players over the summer, meaning they have a host of stars not scarred by the experience in Frankfurt.



Baker has started in both Fortuna Dusseldorf's Bundesliga games this term, a loss at Bayer Leverkusen and a win over Werder Bremen.



He also turned out in the German Cup against minnows FC 08 Villingen.

