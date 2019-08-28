Understand Why Celtic and Rangers Cut Ticket Allocations – Clint Hill

Follow @insidefutbol





Clint Hill has admitted that he understands why Rangers took the initial decision to cut the away allocation for Celtic fans at Ibrox.



Hill failed to come out on top in an Old Firm game during his short stint at Rangers, but is aware of the raucous atmosphere the games have the ability to generate, both at Ibrox and Parkhead.













Rangers decided to start allocating just 800 tickets to Celtic from last year and the Scottish champions replied in kind by cutting down the away allocation for Rangers fans at Parkhead as well.



Hill conceded that he understands why Rangers took the initial decision as the 7,000 Celtic fans often took up the entire end of Ibrox, while Rangers fans were often given a corner at Parkhead.





However, he admits that the home fans would prefer more away supporters at the games as they only add more colour to the atmosphere of the derby.









“I think the way the Celtic fans were positioned [at Ibrox] was an advantage”, the former Gers defender told The Athletic.



“When you go to Celtic Park all the Rangers fans were in the corner. It’s not directly behind the goal so atmosphere-wise and visually it isn’t as striking as a massive wall of green and white.





“I can see why they did it but obviously it’s lost that edge that I was lucky to experience — despite not winning any of them.



“I think even for the home fans it gives a little bit more if they are there.”



Rangers will host Celtic on Sunday at Ibrox for the first Old Firm derby of the season.

