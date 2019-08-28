Won’t Miss EFL Cup And We Didn’t Lose To Stoke – Former Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has insisted that he is not concrned about Leeds United exiting the EFL Cup on penalties at the hands of Stoke City.



Leeds fought back from two goals down to level things up in the second half at Elland Road on Tuesday night, but eventually were knocked out of the cup competition 5-4 on penalties.













Whelan admits that he would have preferred to stay in the competition after the spirit Leeds showed in the second half but he admits that he is not too concerned about it.



He believes Leeds have bigger fish to fry in terms of trying to earn promotion to the Premier League this season.





The former White also admits that he cannot be too disappointed Leeds losing on penalties after completely dominating Stoke over the 90 minutes.









“It would be nice to stay in it”, Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.



“But I'm not going to miss it, not when we're sitting top of the Championship and we've got a great opportunity this season to go up in an automatic place.





“It would have been nice to have been in the hat after the spirit and effort we showed in that second 45 minutes."



Whelan also insists for him, Leeds effecitvely did not lose the game against Stoke.



“But we didn't lose that game. We lost out on penalties. Over the 90 minutes, we dominated and probably should have won it at the end.”



Leeds will next prepare to host Swansea City at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon in a Championship clash which sees first take on second.

