06 October 2018

26 August 2018

28/08/2019 - 21:09 BST

You Can See Why He Cost Us So Much – West Ham Star On New Boy

 




West Ham winger Michail Antonio has highlighted the qualities of new signing Sebastien Haller, and believes it is clear to see why he cost the Hammers such a big fee to sign from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Hammers snapped up the striker for a club record £45m in the transfer window, and he put pen to paper to a five-year deal at the London Stadium.


 



Haller has already caught the eye and scored twice in West Ham's 3-1 win away at Watford at the weekend, with one of his efforts an acrobatic overhead kick.

Antonio, who shared the pitch with Haller at Vicarage Road, has been impressed with what he has seen from the new signing, especially his ability to mix it physically and hold the ball up. 
 


He feels that it is clear to see why West Ham had to pay such a big fee for Haller.



“Seb is a big, strong lad with good hold-up play and he likes to run in behind”, Antonio told his club's official site.

“He’s a great signing and you can see why he cost the fee he cost.”
 


Haller shone for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga last season, while he also made an impact in the Europa League, scoring give times in his side's run to the semi-final of the competition.   
 