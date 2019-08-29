XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

29/08/2019 - 12:33 BST

Alexis Sanchez Making Financial Sacrifice To Seal Inter Move

 




Alexis Sanchez has agreed to waive part of his bonus payments to push through a move to Inter from Manchester United this summer.

Manchester United have agreed to loan out the winger to Inter without an option to buy, with the Nerazzurri paying 60 per cent of his massive wage packet.  


 



Sanchez arrived in Milan on Wednesday to undergo a medical and complete the formalities of the move to the Serie A giants for the rest of the season.

The winger has been desperate to leave Manchester United all summer and was even considering reducing his salary demands to make his way out of Old Trafford.
 


According to The Athletic, the Chilean has indeed agreed to waive part of his bonuses to facilitate his exit from Manchester United ahead of Monday’s deadline.
 



The Premier League giants have also been keen to move him out and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been clear about not having Sanchez as part of his plans behind the scenes.

Sanchez did not take part in Manchester United’s pre-season preparations and did not feature for them in the opening weeks of the campaign.
 


His loan move to Inter is expected to be announced later today.   
 