Arsenal Begin Exchanging Documents Ahead of Player’s Transfer

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal and Real Sociedad have begun to exchange documents ahead of the expected transfer of Nacho Monreal to the Spanish side.



Monreal is desperate to return home and has an offer on his table from Real Sociedad, on the basis of a two-year contract, to take him past his 35th birthday, and then an option for a further year.













The Spanish side have been pushing to have Monreal signed up in time for him to play in this weekend's derby clash against Athletic Bilbao, but the main deadline Real Sociedad do not want to miss is 2nd September, when the transfer window closes.



According to Spanish daily El Diario Vasco, Arsenal began to exchange documents needed for the transfer on Wednesday, getting the ball rolling ahead of deadline day.



Talks between the two clubs have taken place at the highest level and it is claimed Monreal has also spoken to boss Unai Emery.







The Arsenal manager is sympathetic towards Monreal's desire to finish his career at Real Sociedad.



The transfer has not yet been completed, but the exchange of documents has led to hope that Monreal could soon move to San Sebastian.



Monreal has already agreed to take home a lower salary at Real Sociedad, as he is keen to make the move back to Spain.

