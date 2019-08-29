Arsenal Is Going To Be Big Test, Tottenham Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Harry Winks has conceded that the north London derby against Arsenal on Sunday will be a huge marker for Tottenham Hotspur’s season.



Tottenham won their opening game of the season at home against Aston Villa and earned a creditable draw at Etihad against Premier League champions Manchester City.













But a home defeat to Newcastle has come has a body blow for Tottenham early in the campaign and the team are now facing question marks over their ability to sustain last season’s form.



They will be travelling to the Emirates on Sunday to take on Arsenal in the north London derby and Winks admits that it will be a massive game for his side.





He believes these kinds of big games will prove to be a marker for Tottenham’s season and he is hopeful that they can get another positive result after managing a draw against Manchester City.









Winks told FourFourTwo magazine: “They are massive [games].



“When you play these big teams in the league it is important to make a statement by winning and put your marker down.





“Arsenal is going to be a big test.



“We had Manchester City last week and we came away with a positive result so hopefully we can do the same next week.”



Arsenal are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool, but added to their squad over the summer Premier League window and will be looking to send out a statement by beating Spurs.

