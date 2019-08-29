Beating Watford Would Create Big Momentum – Newcastle United Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United teenager Matty Longstaff has warned his team-mates that Watford will be hungry to record their first Premier League win against the Magpies this weekend, but is eyeing big momentum from grabbing another three points.



The Hornets have had a dire start to the season and have lost all three of their Premier League encounters, going down against Everton, West Ham and Brighton.













Longstaff expects a response from Watford and has warned his team-mates to be ready for the Hornets come Saturday.



"We know Watford are going to be ready to go. They haven't had results so they will be coming here trying to get one", the youngster told his club's official site.





The 21-year-old feels Newcastle need the three points themselves to make sure they go into the international break on a high.









He also noted the Magpies' record last term and thinks they can create big momentum with another win, putting another three points on the board.



"I know we'll be ready come Saturday and hopefully we can pick up the three points before the international break.





"Six points from the first four games would be very good.



"We didn't manage to win a game after ten last season so we've won one early and if we can get another victory, it will be a big momentum for the boys."



Longstaff made his senior bow for Newcastle in the EFL Cup loss to Leicester City on Wednesday night, playing for the full 90 minutes.



He will hope to be involved yet again against Watford this weekend.

