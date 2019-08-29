XRegister
29/08/2019 - 18:32 BST

Borna Barisic Plays – Rangers Team vs Legia Warsaw Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Legia Warsaw
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Rangers have revealed their side and substitutes to welcome Polish side Legia Warsaw to Ibrox for the second leg of their Europa League playoff round tie this evening. 

There was nothing to split the two sides in the first leg as they played out a 0-0 draw in Poland, meaning the tie is in the balance tonight.
 

 



Steven Gerrard shook up his side for Sunday's Scottish Premiership win at St Mirren in a bid to keep his players fresh and will want to reap the rewards tonight.


Gerrard has experienced goalkeeper Allan McGregor between the sticks, while at full-back he goes with James Tavernier and Borna Barisic.
 


At centre-back, Rangers go with Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic, while Ryan Jack, Steven Davis and Joe Aribo slot into midfield. Sheyi Ojo and Scott Arfield support Alfredo Morelos.



Gerrard can look to his bench if he needs to make changes throughout the 90 minutes, with options including Jermain Defoe and Glen Kamara available.
 


Rangers Team vs Legia Warsaw

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Katic, Barisic, Jack, Davis, Aribo, Ojo, Arfield, Morelos

Substitutes: Foderingham, Helander, Flanagan, Kamara, Jones, Stewart, Defoe
 